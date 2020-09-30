Skip to Content
today at 7:57 am
Published 7:24 am

Areas of smoke and haze Wednesday

9-30 highs

Thick smoke and haze blanketing the Pikes Peak region Wednesday morning is creating poor air quality.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies (if not for the smoke) and mild temperatures Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s for Colorado Springs and the low-80s.

TONIGHT: Periods of smoke and haze tonight. Overnight lows dip into the forties overnight… and the twenties and thirties in the higher elevations.

EXTENDED: Cooler temperatures will greet us Thursday with high temperatures in the mid-60s around Colorado Springs and the low-70s across the eastern plains. Temperatures will fluctuate heading into the weekend, but a gradual warming trend for Friday and Saturday.

