Chilly Monday with a mid-week warming trend

Weather

Sunny skies and chilly temperatures to start the week. Warming trend Tuesday and Wednesday.

TODAY: After a few morning clouds, skies will clear for mainly sunny skies Monday afternoon. A chilly afternoon with a forecast high of 61 for Colorado Springs and 65 in Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold morning lows will greet us on Tuesday as temperatures drop into the low and mid-30s by sunrise.

EXTENDED: Seasonal ups and down over the next seven days. A warming trend will take us into the low-80s by Wednesday. A dry cold front will drop temperatures by ten degrees on Thursday… before warming nicely heading into the weekend.