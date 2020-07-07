Scattered thunderstorms and hot this afternoon

Weather

Scattered afternoon thunderstorms Tuesday as we march into a heatwave.

TODAY: Becoming partly cloudy heading into Tuesday afternoon with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-90s for Colorado Springs and the upper-90s around Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms press into eastern Colorado as the sun sets tonight. Skies will gradually clear overnight into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper-50s and low-60s Wednesday morning.

EXTENDED: Critical fire weather conditions are forecast for Wednesday afternoon. Much of the KRDO viewing area will be under a Red Flag Warning starting at noon tomorrow. Winds will be strong and gusty and relative humidities in many areas will fall below 15%. Wednesday will be the start of a long stretch of hot weather. Highs will top out in the mid-90s around Colorado Springs and the low-100s in Pueblo and areas to the east.