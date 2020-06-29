Critical fire weather conditions Monday

Weather

Critical fire weather Monday afternoon with strong afternoon winds.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies and hot Monday afternoon. A Red Flag Fire Warning is in effect from 11 AM until 8 PM tonight. SW winds 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Highs will be in the low-90s for Colorado Springs and the upper 90s for Pueblo with low-100s across the plains. SW winds aloft may also carry smoke and haze into the region from fires burning in Arizona and Utah.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and mild overnight lows. Winds may be breezy during the overnight hours. Expect morning starts in the upper 50s to the low-60s towards sunrise Tuesday morning.

EXTENDED: An upper-level trough of low pressure will knock the heat down through midweek. Highs will fall back into the mid-80s for Colorado Springs and the upper 80s and low-90s across the Highway 50 corridor.