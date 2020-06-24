Isolated afternoon thunderstorms and warm

Weather

Partly cloudy and warm this afternoon with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Increasing cloud cover for the afternoon and evening with isolated thunderstorms possible. Highs today will top out in the mid-80s for the Springs and the low-90s in Pueblo. After 8 PM most of the storms will begin to die off.

TONIGHT: After showers and thunderstorms come to an end, skies will gradually clear heading overnight into Thursday morning. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s and low-60s towards sunrise.

EXTENDED: An upper-level trough of low pressure will move across Colorado heading into Friday. This will knock several degrees off of afternoon high temperatures Friday afternoon. We'll continue to see at least a small chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will gradually warm heading into the weekend.