Expect scattered thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon

Weather

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will fire as work into Tuesday afternoon and evening.

TODAY: A sunny start to the day with building cloud cover heading into the afternoon. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms late afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the upper seventies for the Spring and the mid-80s across the plains.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will linger into the late evening hours before gradually diminishing later tonight. Skies will partially clear towards sunrise Wednesday morning. Lows will fall into the mid-50s for Colorado Springs and the upper 50s and low-60s around Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Shower and thunderstorm chance will continue over the next several days. Temperatures will warm Wednesday and Thursday before a cold front passes across the region Thursday night with slightly cooler temperatures for Friday afternoon. Temperatures will rebound and warm heading into the weekend Saturday and Sunday.