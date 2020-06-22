Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Weather

Increasing clouds with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon.

TODAY: Sunshine early with clouds building into the afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms will build over the central mountains before drifting out over the I-25 corridor. Highs today will be in the upper 70's and low-80s.

TONIGHT. Showers and thunderstorms may linger until just after sunset tonight. Skies will partially clear overnight with morning starts in the low-50s for Colorado Springs and the upper 50s for Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Chances of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue for the next couple of day with gradually warmer temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the upper 80s and low-90s.