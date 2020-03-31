Elevated fire weather with approaching cold front

Weather

Near critical fire weather through this afternoon for the I-25 and HWY 50 corridors. Temperatures are running in the 60s and 70s today with plenty of sunshine. Thankfully winds will remain light, with gusts less than 20mph, which is why the National Weather Service hasn't issued any Fire Weather Warnings.

Similar trend for Wednesday with above seasonal temperatures and relatively light winds. Fire Weather Watches are in effect for the San Luis Valley, Las Animas and Baca Counties as the far southern portion of the state is most likely to receive slightly stronger winds.

Thursday is turning into a tricky forecast. A cold front will enter into northern Colorado during the morning and move south through the day. How far south will it reach is the question. Temperatures along HWY 50 are likely to reach into the 60s and even low 70s with a sharp temperatures gradient along the front which could position itself in El Paso County or slightly further north. That positioning makes the difference in Colorado Springs getting into the 60s, or staying in the 40s. I split this difference and put our high in the low 50s. Don't be surprised to see a few afternoon showers whip up along the Palmer Divide but the majority of the precipitation will be in northern Colorado for Thursday and move south overnight into Friday morning.

Snow showers are likely in northern El Paso and into the higher elevation early Friday morning with accumulations staying minimal. Southeasterly winds behind the low pressure passage will keep cold air in place for El Paso County during the day Friday.

Clearing conditions for the weekend forecast with sunshine returning and temperatures back into the 50s and 60s in central/southern Colorado.

