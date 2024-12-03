Temperatures Increase Tuesday

Today will be another copy and paste day of what we had Monday the only difference is we will have warmer temperatures. We will have highs in the upper 50s to low 60s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains. The high country region will have highs in the 40s to 50s. Our skies will be mainly sunny, there can still be high cirrus level clouds like yesterday but it will not block our sunshine.

Tonight we will continue to have lows in the 20s to 30s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains with the high country having lows in the teens to 20s. Our skies will continue to be clear.

For the middle of the work week our highs will be in the 50s across Southern Colorado with the high country region having some hometowns in the 40s. Our skies will remain sunny.

For Thursday and Friday our highs will remain in the 50s for along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains however the high country region will have highs in the 30s to 40s.

The start of the weekend will be a warm temperatures will rebound into the upper 50s to low 60s and will continue to Sunday. Winds will increase Sunday due to our next system approaching us. Our skies will be sunny.

For the start of the new work week there is chance for for snow showers.