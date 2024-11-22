Beautiful Weekend Ahead Followed by an Active and Chilly Holiday Week

Tonight we will have clear skies with lows continuing in the 20s to 30s along the I-25 corridor and out East with the high country region have lows in 20s, teens, and single digits.

For the start of the weekend highs will continue to increase across Southern Colorado. We will have highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s along the I-25 corridor and for the eastern plains while the high country region will have highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Our skies will remain dry and sunny.

Sunday temperatures will start to fall with highs only in the 50s to low 60s across the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains. The high country region will have highs in the upper 30s to low 50s. Our skies will remain dry and sunny during the day. However late Sunday night there is a chance that we could get a burst of snow as a front makes its way through the area. If that happens it will be quick and should not have any impacts.

We will dry out as we head into Monday morning and remain dry as we head throughout the day. Highs will continue to fall we can expect temperatures to be in the 40s across Southern Colorado.

Tuesday there is a slight chance for rain showers during the day with highs in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado. Late Tuesday night and into the early hours of Wednesday there is a for rain showers that will turn into a rain/snow mix.

We will keep with rain/snow mix and snow chances as we head into the middle of the work week. This could impact your holiday travels so make sure to stay up to date and we will keep your updated at KRDO 13. Highs will continue to fall as we can expect temperatures in the 40s across the region.

For your Thanksgiving it will be cold as we an expect highs in the 30s to 40s across Southern Colorado. We will have chance for snow showers as well.

We are expected to dry out by Black Friday however it will stay chilly as we can expect highs in the 30s to 40s so be sure to bundle as you shop for those deals!