Warm Weekend Start With A Cool Finish

We will finish out the work week with warm temperatures we will have 80s along the I-25 corridor with upper 80s in the Eastern Plains and 70s in the High Country Region. Our skies will be partly cloudy. There is a slight chance that the High Terrain could experience an isolated shower this afternoon to evening and a stray shower could make its way across the I-25 Corridor near Colorado Springs and Trinidad early this evening, however I do expect for majority to remain dry.

Tonight we will low back in the 40s to low 50s with the High Country Region have lows in the upper 20s to 30s. Our skies will be mostly clear.

We will have a warm start to the weekend with highs in the 80s along the I-25 Corridor, upper 80s to low 90s in the Eastern Plains, and 70s to low 80s in the high country region. The High Terrain has a slight chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon and a stray shower could make its way across the I-25 corridor near Colorado Spring but I expect to stay dry yet again.

There is a fire weather watch in affect for Kit Carson and Cheyenne Country starting Saturday morning and lasting until Saturday evening due to wind and low humidity. We will monitor the situation to see if any more counties are added or if is increased to a Red Flag Warning.

A cold front will make its way into the area Saturday night this will drop temperatures for Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s all across Southern Colorado.

We will keep with the cool weather for the start of the work week. The highest chance for showers during the first half of the work week is in the High Country Region.