Daily Rain Chances Continues

Today will be a copy and paste day with the weather with slightly warmer temperatures. We will have our highs reach into the 80s to low 90s for Southern Colorado with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. There is a chance for an isolated severe thunderstorm this afternoon. Our main concerns are wind and hail, the hail threat is greater in the high mountain regions. With all the rain that we have been experiencing we will also have to keep an eye out for possible flash flooding especially in areas that have burn scars or are flood prone.

We will dry out by the late evening/early night. Tonight we will have lows in the upper 50s to 60s across Southern Colorado. Our skies will become partly cloudy

For your Friday we will continue with our daily chances for an afternoon shower. Highs will remain in the 80s to 90s across the region. The eastern plains will start to feel the heat a little bit with temperatures increasing slightly into the mid 90s. Our far eastern towns do have the possibility to see and isolated severe thunderstorm tomorrow main concerns will be wind and hail.

A cold front will come through dropping our highs into the 80s for Saturday with our chances for an afternoon shower to remain. Temperatures will fall into the 70s and 80s Sunday with rain chances in the afternoon.

The start of work week will continue to have those daily rain chances with our highs remaining the 70s and 80s.