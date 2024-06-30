Afternoon Showers Today

Today we will start out with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. We will have temperatures increase into the mid to upper 80s, although some hometowns such as Pueblo and out east could see highs in the low 90s. The rise in temperatures is due southerly winds pumping into our area, these winds will also bring moisture into Southern Colorado allowing to have yet another active afternoon and evening.

Southern Colorado is at a level one out five for possible for severe storms. Our main concerns will be damaging winds and hail, however for the plains all weather threats are possible. The showers will stick around until tonight were our skies will become mostly cloudy with lows in the 60s.

Showers and t-storms will possible in the afternoon to evening time until Thursday, that is when we finally get a break from the active weather. Temperatures will increase to slightly above normal until the end of the work week before the return to near normal or slightly below normal.