EXTENDED: Temps will be chilly in the 50s and 60s to end the work-week. High pressure builds in for the weekend with drier air and warming temperatures. And we're back into the 80s by Sunday and early next week.

Another cold front pushes south Thursday leading to increase coverage of storms for Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

