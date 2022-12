EXTENDED: We'll undergo a gradual warming trend through the weekend and early next week. Highs on Sunday will top out in the mid and upper-40s. Quiet weather through the middle of next week with chilly temperatures. Heading into the Christmas weekend... we've got colder air which will arrive Thursday and Friday.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and frigid again overnight... with sub-zero and single digit starts Saturday morning.

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

