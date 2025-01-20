Cold Again Today; Bitterly Cold Tonight

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY: Mostly cloudy with a few light snow showers in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy and very cold with a high of 6° for Colorado Springs and 9° for Pueblo.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and very cold with a low of 9° below zero for Colorado Springs and 11° below zero for Pueblo. With winds 5 to 10 mph, wind chill temperatures may go as low as 20° to 30° below zero.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies with warmer overnight lows around 15°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold with low temperatures 5° to 8°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high in the upper 30s to near 40°.