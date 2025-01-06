Snow Tonight Into Tuesday

WEATHER ALERT DAY for tonight into Tuesday morning.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds and a chance for late-day snow showers. High of 36° for Colorado Springs and 41° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Snow showers through the night. 1" to 2" snow accumulation possible. More in the high country. Lows in the mid-teens.

TUESDAY: Snow showers through the morning hours. An additional 1"-3" snow possible. Cooler high of 26° across the area.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and a chance for snow showers and a high in the low to mid 30s.