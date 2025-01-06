Skip to Content
Weather

Snow Tonight Into Tuesday

KRDO
By
New
Published 4:08 AM

WEATHER ALERT DAY for tonight into Tuesday morning.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds and a chance for late-day snow showers. High of 36° for Colorado Springs and 41° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Snow showers through the night. 1" to 2" snow accumulation possible. More in the high country. Lows in the mid-teens.

TUESDAY: Snow showers through the morning hours. An additional 1"-3" snow possible. Cooler high of 26° across the area.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and a chance for snow showers and a high in the low to mid 30s.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chevy Chevalier

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content