Cold Temperatures Settle in Overnight and More Snow is on the Way

Published 5:45 PM

Latest wind observations across the Central Mountains show northwesterly winds gusting to 25 mph. Those winds will make their way down the Front Range during the early morning hours of Monday, and that will make for uncomfortably cold wind chill values for Colorado Springs, Woodland Park, Manitou Springs and Widefield.

Monday will have plenty of sunshine, however. And with the west winds come slightly warmer daytime temperatures, mainly in the upper 30s. But our break from blustery January weather is short lived; another weather system will bring snow to the area Monday night and most of Tuesday. Specific amounts are rough to pinpoint at this time, but plan for at least 1 to 3 inches accumulation by Tuesday night.

The rest of the week features a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few passing snow showers on Wednesday afternoon. Saturday looks mild and dry with highs in the 40s.

Nick Carter

