Warm Through Saturday, Then Extended Cooling Trend

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 57° for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, then an increase in clouds in the evening/overnight with a high near 52° for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Chance for snow showers overnight.

SUNDAY: An early snow shower possible then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 30s for Colorado Springs and near 40° for the Steel City.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for a snow shower. Cooler highs in the pper 20s near 30°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs near 40°.