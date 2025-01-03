Skip to Content
Weather

Warm Through Saturday, Then Extended Cooling Trend

KRDO
By
Published 3:44 AM

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 57° for Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, then an increase in clouds in the evening/overnight with a high near 52° for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Chance for snow showers overnight.

SUNDAY: An early snow shower possible then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 30s for Colorado Springs and near 40° for the Steel City.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for a snow shower. Cooler highs in the pper 20s near 30°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs near 40°.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chevy Chevalier

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content