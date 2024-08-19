THIS MORNING/AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy during the morning then an increase in clouds in the early afternoon. Showers will follow, with possible thunderstorms. Cooler high of 87° for Colorado Springs and 92° for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: A nicer day is expected on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and just a slight chance for an afternoon shower. High in the upper 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for an afternoon shower. High in the upper 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo.

THURSDAY THRU SUNDAY: Expect a chance for afternoon showers on Thursday then partly cloudy skies expected Friday through Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for Colorado

Springs and low 90s for Pueblo.