WEATHER ALERT: Incoming snow and rain

Published 3:12 PM

WEATHER ALERT: Incoming storms system will bring heavy snow to the mountains... and a snow and rain mix across the plains with widely varying snowfall totals.

TONIGHT: Snow and Rain will intensify overnight. It's all snow in the higher elevations... with a rain snow mix down to 66-hundred feet. Morning lows will dip into the mid and upper-30s.

EXTENDED: Saturday will be stormy with snow and rain throughout much of the day. Driving will be difficult to our west into the mountains. Again, it's a rain snow mix for Colorado Springs and Pueblo with the best chance for snow Saturday evening. Snowfall amounts will be heavier in northern El Paso County and Teller County.  Woodland Park may see more than a foot of snow... with one to four inches in and around downtown Colorado Springs.

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

