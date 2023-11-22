WEATHER ALERT: Snow and Cold Return Thanksgiving Night

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold overnight with lows in the 30's.

THANKSGIVING: morning will be chilly... and temperatures will continue to drop throughout the afternoon with highs in the 30s and 40's. We are forecasting accumulating snow to start later Thursday night and through much of the day on Friday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for most of southern Colorado in effect Thursday PM-Saturday AM

We are forecasting accumulating snow to start later Thursday night and through much of the day on Friday. Several inches of snow can be expected (a general 2-5") along the I-25 corridor... with higher amounts over the higher terrain to the west of I-25 (3-6").

Much colder Friday with highs in the 20s and low-30s and windchills in the single digits to high teens by the afternoon.

WEEKEND: Snow showers will ramp back up overnight Friday and likely linger into early Saturday morning. Frigid morning lows and cold temps linger through the weekend with highs hovering around freezing. Sunday will feature more sunshine.