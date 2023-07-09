Drying out and warming up

Skip to Content
EVENING: Mainly dry conditions are expected for a majority of the Pikes Peak Region. One or two pop up showers can't be ruled out, but offer no reason to alter any plans. Temperatures are also recovering nicely as high pressure builds across the southwestern United States.

MONDAY: The warming trend continues with temperatures increasing a few more degrees to the upper 80s and 90s. Scattered showers will continue across the Pikes Peak region and plains through the afternoon hours and subside in the early evening.

EXTENDED: Tuesday & Wednesday will feature dry weather with temperatures in the 90s and 100s. Summer has arrived!

Author Profile Photo

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

