Tracking a line of severe storms

This radar image was taken at 1:30 PM. It is not current, but the watch remains in place.

TODAY: A line of storms is moving across the entire portion of Southern Colorado. The line is moving form west to east, with rain shutting off rapidly as the storms pass. Hail up to 1-2" in diameter, damaging winds and flooding are the main concerns.

TONIGHT: Storms come to an end by 7 PM and we clear out across the region. Lows get chilly tonight, 47 in the Springs and 49 in Pueblo.

FATHERS DAY: HAPPY FATHERS DAY! For the first time in awhile, NO rain is expected. Temperatures rebound as well, 82 is the forecast high in the Springs, 88 in Pueblo.