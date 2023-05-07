Warm, unsettled for the week ahead

EVENING: A few showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, mainly across the Pikes Peak region. Any activity will rapidly come to an end just after sunset. Any clouds will clear overnight with lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

MONDAY: Monday will get off to a nice start! Sunny skies and above average temperatures are expected. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s (74 in the Springs & 80 in Pueblo). By the afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms will develop. We do remain breezy for the week ahead.

EXTENDED: Breezy and mild with daily afternoon and evening thunderstorms.