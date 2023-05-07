Skip to Content
Weather
By
New
today at 5:09 AM
Published 3:20 PM

Warm, unsettled for the week ahead

EVENING: A few showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, mainly across the Pikes Peak region. Any activity will rapidly come to an end just after sunset. Any clouds will clear overnight with lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

MONDAY: Monday will get off to a nice start! Sunny skies and above average temperatures are expected. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s (74 in the Springs & 80 in Pueblo). By the afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms will develop. We do remain breezy for the week ahead. 

EXTENDED: Breezy and mild with daily afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content