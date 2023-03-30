High Winds & Extreme Fire Danger

TODAY : High winds and extreme fire danger are expected this afternoon and evening. Gusty conditions will prevail through noon, before winds really ramp up. Widespread 60-65MPH gusts are expected across the entirety of southern Colorado from ~12:00 PM until 8PM. Very dry air will also yield extreme fire danger, with rapid fire growth expected. Temperatures are well above average, with highs in the 60s and 70s. An isolated rain/snow shower is possible for Teller County and along the Palmer Divide. TONIGHT : Partly cloudy with lows in the 20s and 30s. Wind gusts up to 50 MPH are possible. EXTENDED : Gusty winds and extreme fire danger will be expected on Friday, although winds are not expected to reach high wind criteria. Temperatures are a bit cooler, back in the 50s and 60s. The weekend will feature plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Wind gusts of 20-30 MPH are possible both Saturday and Sunday.

