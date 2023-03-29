Active End to the Week

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are expected for the day today. Winds will be breezy at times but nothing out of the ordinary for the end of March. Seasonal temperatures, 61 in the Springs and 64 in Pueblo, are expected across the region. Get outside and take advantage of the weather today, because active weather is expected both Thursday and Friday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

EXTENDED: Winds really ramp up as we approach the end of the week. By Thursday, 50-60 MPH gusts and extreme fire weather is expected. An isolated rain/snow shower is possible during between 4-8PM across the I-25 corridor. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected on Friday, but gusty conditions and extreme fire weather remain. Some good news? This weekend looks dry with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s and 70s!