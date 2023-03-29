Skip to Content
Weather
By
Updated
today at 7:12 AM
Published 6:49 AM

Active End to the Week

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are expected for the day today. Winds will be breezy at times but nothing out of the ordinary for the end of March. Seasonal temperatures, 61 in the Springs and 64 in Pueblo, are expected across the region. Get outside and take advantage of the weather today, because active weather is expected both Thursday and Friday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

EXTENDED: Winds really ramp up as we approach the end of the week. By Thursday, 50-60 MPH gusts and extreme fire weather is expected. An isolated rain/snow shower is possible during between 4-8PM across the I-25 corridor. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected on Friday, but gusty conditions and extreme fire weather remain. Some good news? This weekend looks dry with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s and 70s!

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO. You can learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content