Strong Winds Sunday, Gusty Week Ahead

EVENING: Mild temperatures are expected tonight, with many areas staying in the upper 20s and low 30s. A few upper level clouds are expected as the next system approaches from the southwest.

SUNDAY: Windy and unsettled conditions are expected by Sunday afternoon, with a chance for rain and snow showers. Minor mountain accumulations are expected, with the San Jauns receiving a general 3-6". High wind warnings will go into effect starting at 8 AM tomorrow and continue until the evening. Gusts upwards of 65 MPH are possible.

EXTENDED: Gusty but mild early next week with highs in the low and mid 50s. We'll see another system approach by the middle of the week.