Strong Winds Sunday, Gusty Week Ahead

EVENING: Mild temperatures are expected tonight, with many areas staying in the upper 20s and low 30s. A few upper level clouds are expected as the next system approaches from the southwest.

SUNDAY: Windy and unsettled conditions are expected by Sunday afternoon, with a chance for rain and snow showers. Minor mountain accumulations are expected, with the San Jauns receiving a general 3-6". High wind warnings will go into effect starting at 8 AM tomorrow and continue until the evening. Gusts upwards of 65 MPH are possible.

EXTENDED: Gusty but mild early next week with highs in the low and mid 50s. We'll see another system approach by the middle of the week.

Joe Ruch

Joe is the weekend evening meteorologist for KRDO.

