Springs Rescue Mission witnessing record occupation numbers during cold temps

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Hundreds of people in Colorado Springs will flock to shelters to keep warm during these subzero temperatures. The Colorado Springs Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and the Springs Rescue Mission all opened extra-warming shelters for the homeless community. The Springs Rescue Mission now has a second warming shelter open to help hundreds of homeless people stay off the street tonight.

Travis Williams, the Chief Development Officer said they're seeing record numbers of people coming to stay out of these brutal conditions.

"When these arctic temperatures start coming in we see more people wanting and desiring to seek shelter services," said Williams.

Employees and volunteers from Springs Rescue Mission work year-round, 24 hours a day 7 days a week. But during frigid days like these more people come seeking a warm place to sleep.

"Last night we sheltered 436 people and we are so thankful that those folks found shelter out of these frigid elements," added Williams.

A record number of individuals during cold weather days. Typically the Springs Rescue Mission houses around 200 to 300 people a night. But Wednesday night's influx of people prompted them to open a second warming shelter.

"Last night we did have to deploy some mats to make sure that folks have spaces for resting and also made sure we had plenty of food on hand to get us through," said Williams.

Springs Rescue Mission is the only shelter in town that allows pets inside. So far, during this cold snap they've taken in 27 animals.

"So we open up more of our facilities to create to make sure that people during the day time have a nice warm safe place to be during these really really cold temperatures," said Williams.

Williams from the Springs Rescue Mission said they plan on keeping the two warming shelters open through these subzero temperatures.