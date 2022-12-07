Increase in RSV cases affecting students absent numbers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The rise in RSV outbreaks among children is now prompting some Southern Colorado schools to cancel classes. Pueblo County School District 70 is canceling preschool classes tomorrow, December 8, because of the number of kids infected with RSV.

The El Paso County Public Health Department is monitoring 54 active RSV outbreaks right now. All of those outbreaks are in schools and at childcare facilities.

The El Paso County Health Department says it's seeing a rise in school RSV outbreaks this year. An outbreak is when two or more people from a similar group are infected with the virus at the same time.

"We had a conversation with our school nurses about RSV and they have seen a few cases popping up more so than in years past, "said Public Information Officer for Colorado Springs District 11, Devra Ashby.

District 11 in Colorado Springs says most of the RSV cases are in younger students.

"So with preschool students, we are having more hand-washing times built into their schedules, more talks about hygiene and how to take care of your bodies," said Ashby.

District 70 in Pueblo is in a similar situation, even shutting down preschool tomorrow because of how many kids are sick.

"Today we have been notified that we do have two classes that will be canceled tomorrow in our pre-k subgroup," said Public Information Officer for Pueblo Public Schools District 70, Lynnette Bonfiglio

However, faculty and staff from districts 70 and 11 say they're prepared to switch teaching methods if it gets worse. But they only would resort to virtual learning if they don't have enough staff to teach students.

"Depending on how quickly that would happen to escalate our first response would be to close those classrooms for that 72-hour time to kind of blanket those kids from any further exposure," said Bonfiglio.

Both districts say they are more prepared to switch to a virtual learning method because of the pandemic. They are also sending home academic packets to kids who are sick to make sure they don't fall behind.