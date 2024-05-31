WEATHER ALERT: Large hail possible along and east of I-25 Friday & Saturday!

TODAY: Updated radar shows increasing chances for large hail along and east of the I-25 corridor Friday any time after 1:00 p.m. We could see hail up to 2" in diameter along the Palmer Divide, in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and across the Plains. Strong to severe storms could also produce up to 70 MPH gusts during the p.m. hours today. Severe weather chances die down across the state by around 10:00 p.m. with just a few persisting thunderstorms. We dry out completely overnight.

SATURDAY: Lingering energy will allow for conditions similar to Friday through the afternoon and evening.

SUNDAY: Warm and dry weather is still on tap for the end of the week and beginning of your next work week. We can't rule out a few afternoon showers and storms Sunday, but severe weather chances are looking less likely for now.