High Country Snow This Weekend, Flurries for Lower Terrain Areas

Rest of Today: Calm and clear with temps topping out in the 30's through the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Not as cold. Overnight lows in the teens and 20's under clear skies and calm winds

TOMORROW: Beautiful start to the day with highs in the 30's and 40's before a cold front arrives bringing a few light flurries across the I-25 corridor after 2pm. (T-2" around Springs and Pueblo likely)

SUNDAY: Cold with highs in the 20's under partly cloudy skies. A few flurries possible around higher terrain areas of the Pikes Peak region with light accum possible. (less than an inch)

SKIING THIS WEEKEND?? Snow begins for the high country tonight-Sunday. Most of the accum happen Saturday night.