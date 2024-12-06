Skip to Content
Mild Weekend, Snow Chances Monday

Rest of Today: Calm and clear with highs in the 50's and evening temps dropping into the 30's and 40's after sunset

TONIGHT: Clear and calm with overnight lows in the 20's and low 30's

SATURDAY: Unseasonably warm temps with highs in the upper 40's for local mtn cities and low 50's along and east of I-25

SUNDAY: Warmer temps expected with highs in the upper 50's to near 60° along and east of I-25 with 50's for Woodland Park and Monument.

EXTENDED: Monday brings a strong cold front and a chance for daytime snow. Expect afternoon highs in the 30's with overnight lows in the teens and single digits Monday night-Tuesday.

Merry Matthews

