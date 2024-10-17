COOL AND WET PATTERN AHEAD

KEY MESSAGES:

-Begins late Friday and through Saturday afternoon

-Mostly rain along and east of I-25

-Some wintry mix to a few wet snowflakes likely across Teller county and higher terrain areas overnight Friday-Saturday AM

-First sub-freezing temps of the season for Teller beginning Friday night and through Sunday night

-Much cooler region-wide from Friday-Sunday ,highs 40 and 50's with some 60's, for Eastern Plains.

Winter Storm Warning Friday-Sunday for portions of the San Juans and the Southern Mountains. Avoid travel in these areas as winds and heavy snow will lead to white-out conditions and reduced visibility.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy with overnight lows in the 30's and 40's

FRIDAY: A cold front will begin pushing across the state through the afternoon keeping highs in the 50's with a chance for isolated showers along and east of I-25 after the noon hour

FRIDAY NIGHT: Heavy wet snow will continue to materialize across the high country for elevations above 9-10k feet. Off and on showers likely Friday evening with some residual moisture changing over to a wintry mix possible for local mountain cities around Teller county and southwest Douglas county

SATURDAY: Morning to early afternoon showers possible. Cloudy and chilly with highs in the 40's and 50's for Pikes Peak region and near 60° from Pueblo to the Eastern Plains.