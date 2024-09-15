Rain returns Sunday

TODAY: We'll continue to have highs in the 80s to 90s across our lower lying areas. The high country has a chance for showers in the afternoon. A couple of the showers and an isolated thunderstorm will make their way across the I-25 corridor and into the eastern plains in the later afternoon to evening time frame. We'll dry back out tonight with mostly clear skies and lows back in the 50s.

TOMORROW: For the start of the work week we'll keep the 80s and 90s around along with a slight chance for showers in the afternoon and evening.

EXTENDED: 80s and 90s will continue into Tuesday. It'll be breezy with gusts up to 35 mph. Most of us will stay dry but there is a very slight chance that some could experience an isolated shower. A possible cold front could bring lower temperatures and more rain by next weekend.