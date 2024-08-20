CALMER THIS AFTERNOON

Rest of Today: Fewer showers and storms with any severe weather keeping farther north over the upper mid-west from South Dakota to North Dakota.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon showers and possibly thunderstorms. High in the upper 80s for Colorado Springs and low 90s for Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Thursday and Friday features a mix of sun and clouds, dry for the first half of the day before a chance for afternoon showers and possibly a few thunderstorms returns.

The weekend is shaping up to be mostly dry with only an isolated shower or two possible after 2pm

High temperatures will be in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and upper 80s for Pueblo.