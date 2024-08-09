LINGERING SHOWERS AND STORMS TODAY

Rest of Today: cloudy and cool with some partial clearing this afternoon. This partial clearing may lead to more showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could last into the 8-10pm time-frame. While no widespread severe storms are expected, heavy rain leading to localized flash flooding is possible.

TONIGHT: A few showers possible after midnight then some gradual clearing. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s for El Paso County upper 50s for Pueblo County.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny during the morning then an increase in clouds in the afternoon and a chance for afternoon and evening showers. High temps will be a little warmer with a high in the mid to upper 70s for Colorado Springs low to mid 80s for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy through the morning hours. During the afternoon, partly cloudy to, at times, mostly cloudy skies, and a chance for scattered showers. High in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and upper 80s for Pueblo.

EXTENDED: Average temps for August last through the upcoming week with highs in the mid-80's for Colorado Springs and upper 80's for Pueblo