Air Force preps for 2023 season

After three straight 10-win seasons, and three straight bowl game wins over Power-5 teams, Air Force is back to work and ready to rock.

The Falcons kick off the 2023 season on September 2nd at home against Robert Morris.

Regardless of who the Falcons have on their roster, they continue to win. The standard of excellence has been established...

"(We) Just keep setting the bar higher and higher, and higher, and keep trying to improve year after year," says linebacker Alec Mock. "Going to set an example for the younger ones so that they understand what we expect of them as a as a program as we keep going."

"I would say it's a credit to our coaches just upholding the standards of the school," says running back John Lee Eldridge III. "You know, our big statement is excellence and all we do. So we push out the seniors and it's next man up."

The competition for the Falcons quarterback job is ongoing, but if history tells us anything, we should expect the Air Force offense to run like a well-oiled machine once more.