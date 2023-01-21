Skip to Content
Active weekend of weather

Cheyenne Mountain morning

We're tracking cold temperatures, clouds and snow this weekend.

Saturday: Last night's snow storm which brought up to a foot of accumulation along the southern I-25 corridor, and anywhere from a trace to a few inches in other areas, should start fizzling out this afternoon with some lingering showers in our mountain communities. We’re looking at highs in the 20s and 30s today with continued cloud coverage. Overnight lows will likely stay in the single digits and teens tonight.

Sunday: We have an eye on more snow headed our way tomorrow night, likely causing some messy roads for your Monday morning commute.

Julia Donovan

