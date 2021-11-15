Monday Morning Weather Update: Near record highs possible ahead of a sharp cold front

TODAY: Highs will be well above average by about 15-20 degrees. A nice and sunny day is in store for us. Tuesday will be very similar to Monday but it will be windier out with high fire danger across much of the viewing area.

EXTENDED: A cold front will blow in Tuesday night and usher in some much colder air and possibly even some rain and snow showers. The precipitation will be light and overall not that impactful. Highs on Wednesday are expected to be in the upper 30s to low 40s so it will be much colder out on Wednesday. The end of the week and the weekend look to be dry right now with temperatures hovering near average in the mid 50s to low 60s.