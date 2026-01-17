Skip to Content
Top Story

Bo Nix breaks ankle in AFC divisional, done for season

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 7:32 PM
Published 7:27 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - At the beginning of his postgame press conference, head coach Sean Payton announced quarterback Bo Nix fractured his ankle on his second-to-last play in overtime of Denver's win over Buffalo and is done for the season.

Payton said Nix is scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday. He said backup Jarrett Stidham will start the AFC championship game next Sunday.

Payton said Nix fractured his ankle the play before throwing the deep ball to Marvin Mims that drew a penalty and set up the game-winning field goal.

Article Topic Follows: Top Story

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.