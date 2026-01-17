Bo Nix breaks ankle in AFC divisional, done for season
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - At the beginning of his postgame press conference, head coach Sean Payton announced quarterback Bo Nix fractured his ankle on his second-to-last play in overtime of Denver's win over Buffalo and is done for the season.
Payton said Nix is scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday. He said backup Jarrett Stidham will start the AFC championship game next Sunday.
Payton said Nix fractured his ankle the play before throwing the deep ball to Marvin Mims that drew a penalty and set up the game-winning field goal.