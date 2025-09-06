Skip to Content
Teller County Public Health issues air quality advisory due to wildfires burning across the state

Picture of the Lee Fire by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control on 9/4. Also pictured, Teller Co. Public Health and Environment logo.
Published 7:59 PM

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The high elevation isn't the only thing making breathing harder in Teller County this weekend. Teller County Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality warning due to smoke from numerous wildfires burning across the state.

However, no wildfires are burning in Teller County.

Teller County Public Health and Environment tells residents to remain indoors if smoke becomes visibly thick or dense in their neighborhood or subdivision.

The county health agency is advising a limit on physical activity outdoors and says, as a rule of thumb, if visibility is reduced to less than five miles due to smoke in your area, air quality has likely reached unhealthy levels.

For more information on the current air quality in your area and additional resources for Teller County residents, click here.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

