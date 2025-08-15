THE MILITARY FAMILY: Milspouse creates own business, invites others to join in creative collaboration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The whir of the table saw and smell of freshly-cut wood is evidence of Brittany McNeal's creativity at work.

Different kinds of wood are stacked against her garage wall, like soldiers at the ready for their next assignment.

It took McNeal trying a few careers as the wife of her Lt. Col husband moving from address to address, but now, no matter where the Army takes her and her family, she has found a home here in her garage.

"My husband has just accepted the fact that I'm in the garage. This is really my domain now!" she laughs. "I absolutely love being in here and creating. It was a lot of late nights, but I kept thinking, 'You can do this. You can make this."

McNeal founded Lonnie Eli & Co., named after the couple's two sons, and makes collapsible carts that are custom-built for her clients.

The carts could be used for charcuterie, flowers, custom jewelry displays, drinks, or a visual anchor for parties.

"As a prior event planner, I like a 'moment' at the event," says McNeal.

But McNeal's vision didn't just stop at crafting her own passion.

Through multiple moves in the military, she knows firsthand the value of community. That's why she also created HERPlace, a networking event that will bring together other female creators and entrepreneurs, as well as veterans and military members.

"I know what that's like to go somewhere new and have to reinvent yourself and find your clients. You need a community. That is the number one thing that saved me."

HERPlace is "about building a table where every woman belongs," according to McNeal. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 13, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Meanwhile Block, near the Switchbacks Stadium in downtown Colorado Springs.

You can get tickets here.

