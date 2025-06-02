Colorado leaders react to Boulder attack: Antisemitism is not tolerated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As news of the alleged terrorist attack in Boulder on Sunday goes global, local and state officials are reacting and sharing support for the Israeli community.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman reportedly set people on fire, leaving multiple people hurt as they gathered for a demonstration in support of the Israeli hostages. The attack came on the first night of the Shavuot holiday, during which Jewish people celebrate the giving of the Torah at Mount Sinai.

"As the Jewish community reels from the recent antisemitic murders in Washington, D.C., it is unfathomable that the community is facing another antisemitic attack here in Boulder on the eve of the holiday of Shavuot," Colorado Governor Jared Polis said in a statement. "Several individuals were brutally attacked while peacefully drawing attention to the plight of hostages who have been held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza for 604 days."

In a conversation with CNN, Polis furthermore said that law enforcement is working diligently to answer keys questions surrounding the attack.

“The immediate thing to find out is: were there any others involved or who knew about the plot?" Polis said. "And of course, how can we make sure people feel safe expressing their viewpoints, whatever they are, in our state and in our country?”

Boulder mayor Aaron Brocket issued a series of statements following the attack condemning the suspect and his actions, thanking first responders, and supporting the Jewish community.

In El Paso County, where the FBI is investigating potential ties to the suspect, Colorado 5th District Representative Jeff Crank said, "I stand tonight with the Jewish community who, once again, appears to be the target of a hateful terrorist attack in Boulder. Antisemitism can’t be tolerated in our country, and we must always fight this religious hatred at every turn."

