3 rescued from Waterworks Park in Pueblo, none were wearing life jackets, says Pueblo FD

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - One adult is in the hospital after three people were pulled from the water at the Waterworks Park in Pueblo.

The Pueblo Fire Department tells KRDO13 that at 1:37 p.m., three people went over Waterworks Park and were thrown from their tube into the water. None of them were wearing life jackets.

It wasn't the firefighters who pulled the trio from the water, but rather some surfers who were just downstream at the surf wave.

One adult was taken to the hospital for further treatment, the others were treated on scene. The fire department says this is another example showing why you need to wear a life jacket when you go out on any body of water.