Skip to Content
Top Story

3 rescued from Waterworks Park in Pueblo, none were wearing life jackets, says Pueblo FD

KRDO
By
Published 7:24 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - One adult is in the hospital after three people were pulled from the water at the Waterworks Park in Pueblo.

The Pueblo Fire Department tells KRDO13 that at 1:37 p.m., three people went over Waterworks Park and were thrown from their tube into the water. None of them were wearing life jackets.

It wasn't the firefighters who pulled the trio from the water, but rather some surfers who were just downstream at the surf wave.

One adult was taken to the hospital for further treatment, the others were treated on scene. The fire department says this is another example showing why you need to wear a life jacket when you go out on any body of water.

Article Topic Follows: Top Story

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.