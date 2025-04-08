Colorado students wow at opening ceremony of 40th Space Symposium

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - High school students working out of the St. Vrain Innovation Center built, coded and coordinated a light show with 300 drones above the Broadmoor Lake for some of the brightest space minds across the world.

The St. Vrain Innovation Center is part of the St. Vrain Valley school district in Longmont, Colorado. A team of 10 or so students performed the drone show with the help of their teacher.

The show illuminated moving scenes like the first moon walk and a rocket launch.

The symposium kicks off around 9 a.m. Tuesday. It ends Thursday after three days of networking and sharing between scientists, engineers and business people representing over 60 countries in the most cutting edge technology in the commercial and government space industry.

On Thursday, the Space Foundation will welcome students from Colorado schools to experience the Space Symposium. It's a unique opportunity for the students, as the typical entry fee is over $3000.