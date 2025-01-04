Light Snow and Fog Will Make Travel Tricky Tonight

A strong Arctic blast will send temperatures down into the teens overnight, and that colder air will also send fog and light snow our way over the next ten hours. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for the far Eastern Plains until 8 A.M. Sunday morning. Up to three inches of snow is possible over Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Prowers and Bent counties by the end of the day Sunday. In addition to the light snow, freezing drizzle will also make for slick roads overnight.

For Colorado Springs, overnight snowfall amounts will generally be less than an inch, and any snow that falls will be over by daybreak Sunday. Patchy fog will form overnight, reducing visibilities.

Sunday will be chilly and windy, especially in the mountains. Blowing snow up in the high country could slow down travel if you're headed that way, so be careful driving. The sun will return along the Front range, but temperatures will be stuck near freezing, and winds will be brisk out of the northwest, so dress warmly!

Chilly weather stays in place for the rest of the week with another round of snow showers Monday night and Tuesday. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s, very typical for January.