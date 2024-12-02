Skip to Content
Give back this holiday season with KRDO13’s Season of Sharing Toy Drive

Dec. 2, 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Wednesday, Dec. 4, the KRDO13 crew will be out at a local Whataburger collecting donations for our Season of Sharing Toy Drive.

KRDO13 and Whataburger are teaming up to bring holiday joy to local children through Toys for Tots!

From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., you can drop off your unwrapped toy donations and meet our team at the Montebello off North Academy location.

Bringing a toy also gets you a free breakfast taquito from Whataburger.

Can't make it out on Wednesday? You can drop off toys at any Colorado Springs Whataburger from now until Dec. 4.

Here's a look at those participating locations:

  • 6140 Dublin 
  • 5905 Constitution 
  • 1310 Interquest 
  • 4455 Buckingham 
  • 2550 Montebello Drive W 
  • 706 E. Fillmore 
Celeste Springer

