Give back this holiday season with KRDO13’s Season of Sharing Toy Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Wednesday, Dec. 4, the KRDO13 crew will be out at a local Whataburger collecting donations for our Season of Sharing Toy Drive.

KRDO13 and Whataburger are teaming up to bring holiday joy to local children through Toys for Tots!

From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., you can drop off your unwrapped toy donations and meet our team at the Montebello off North Academy location.

Bringing a toy also gets you a free breakfast taquito from Whataburger.

Can't make it out on Wednesday? You can drop off toys at any Colorado Springs Whataburger from now until Dec. 4.

Here's a look at those participating locations: