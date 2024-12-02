Give back this holiday season with KRDO13’s Season of Sharing Toy Drive
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Wednesday, Dec. 4, the KRDO13 crew will be out at a local Whataburger collecting donations for our Season of Sharing Toy Drive.
KRDO13 and Whataburger are teaming up to bring holiday joy to local children through Toys for Tots!
From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., you can drop off your unwrapped toy donations and meet our team at the Montebello off North Academy location.
Bringing a toy also gets you a free breakfast taquito from Whataburger.
Can't make it out on Wednesday? You can drop off toys at any Colorado Springs Whataburger from now until Dec. 4.
Here's a look at those participating locations:
- 6140 Dublin
- 5905 Constitution
- 1310 Interquest
- 4455 Buckingham
- 2550 Montebello Drive W
- 706 E. Fillmore