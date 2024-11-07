El Paso County freezes enrollment for Colorado Child Care Assistance Program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – El Paso County is freezing enrollment for the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program (CCCAP), which provides childcare subsidies for eligible low-income families – effective immediately.

According to the El Paso County Department of Human Services (DHS), the freeze is a result of reduced funding allocations and increased costs from state-mandated provider rate adjustments that have created financial challenges for counties across Colorado, including El Paso.

The enrollment freeze will temporarily prevent new eligible families from joining CCCAP. Applications will still be accepted and screened to track demand for the program, but full eligibility determinations and enrollment for new applicants will be deferred until the freeze is lifted.

Families currently enrolled in CCCAP who maintain eligibility will not be affected.

“This enrollment freeze is necessary to ensure the program can continue serving families already enrolled within our budget constraints,” said Andrew Bunn, Deputy Executive Director of El Paso County Department of Human Services. “We recognize the importance of CCCAP for families in our community and will work to minimize the impact on those who rely on this program.”

El Paso County DHS said it will continue documenting the demand for childcare assistance to understand the scope of unmet needs. Once the freeze is lifted, priority will be given to vulnerable populations, including families experiencing homelessness and children with additional care needs.

Several other Colorado counties have recently implemented similar freezes or waitlists for CCCAP due to the same financial constraints.

Families affected by the CCCAP freeze can seek additional resources through programs such as SNAP and LEAP (Low-Income Energy Assistance Program) and local childcare support agencies.

For further information and guidance on available programs, families are asked to contact El Paso County DHS or visit www.ElPasoCo.com.