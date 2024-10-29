Highland Lakes Fire sees slight growth overnight, 5% containment

DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) – The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) says the fire expanded slightly from 90 to 98 acres overnight.

Deputies say no additional structures have been damaged, and no additional people have been injured. Additional firefighting and other emergency agencies came to the scene overnight and are being deployed into the area. More state resources are also on the way and the response by first responder agencies has been rapid and robust.

Sustained strong winds, 50-55 MPH, are expected today and teams are working to get more containment as the winds continue.

Video Credit- Jennifer Berardi

Deputies ask that the residents of the effected area remain understanding and stay clear of the area to allow for the most efficient deployment and movement and response of the firefighters. They want to remind residents to observe the directions and guidance given by the deputies assisting in the affected area as they ensure efficient movement for the firefighters.

TCSO says that the Highland Lakes Fire is human-caused and they are actively investigating.

TCSO will have a media briefing can be watched above

The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) will be allowing evacuated people to go into their homes for life-saving medication. Contact TCSO for further instructions.

EVACUATION ORDER for East of Highland Lakes Sub due to a wildland fire near County Road 51. Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately. The closest major intersection is Cedar Mountain Road to Golden Bell. Everyone from County Road 51 to Golden Bell North and East to County Road 5 is under Mandatory Evacuation notice.

EVACUATION INFORMATION AS OF 10 A.M.

Cedar Mountain North to Golden Bell

Wayward Wind

Snowhill

Aspen Village

Broken Wheel

Alpine View

Beaver Lake Circle

Beaver Lake Place

Star View Trail

Pre-Evacuation Warning Area:

County Road 5 due to a wildland fire near Divide. Be prepared to leave. If you are in danger, evacuate immediately. If you need extra time or help to evacuate, consider leaving now. For more info, monitor local media. The closest major intersection is County Rd 5 and County Rd 51 Pre Evacuation for the Aspen Moor and Spring Valley subdivisions. County Road 51 on both sides from County Road 5 to County Road 512. County Road 5 South of County Road 51 on the WEST SIDE ONLY to include Grandview Subdivision. County Rd 5 north of County Rd 51 on both sides up to Forest Service Road 357.

Shelter for people displaced by the fire is being provided at Woodland Park Community Church at 800 Valley View Dr, Woodland Park, CO 80863. The large animal/livestock shelter is located at the Teller County fairgrounds in Cripple Creek. Small domestic animals are to be taken to TCRAS.